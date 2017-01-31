* Rand firmer as Trump hurts dollar
* Stocks tick up, led by resource prices
JOHANNESBURG Jan 31 South Africa's rand gained
more than one percent on Tuesday, reversing much of the previous
session's losses as appetite for risk assets globally rose after
comments by U.S. President Donald Trump put the skids under the
dollar.
Stocks ticked up, led by gold and platinum shares benefiting
from higher resource prices.
By 1550 GMT the rand was 0.65 percent firmer at 13.4025
per dollar, retreating after gaining more than one
percent to a session high of 13.3500, as comments by Trump and a
member of his administration raised bets the U.S. central bank
could raise rates more slowly in 2017.
Trump, in a meeting with the chief executives of several top
drugmakers on Tuesday, said drug companies had outsourced
production because of currency devaluation by other countries.
At 1550 GMT the dollar index was down 0.88 percent to its
weakest in nearly two months.
Locally, an acceleration in credit demand and a larger than
expected trade surplus in December helped soothe sentiment after
rumours of a possible cabinet reshuffle had hurt the currency.
On the bourse, the benchmark Top-40 index ticked up
0.17 percent to 45,929 points while the All-Share index
rose 0.24 percent to 52,788.
Spot gold rose 1.63 percent and platinum
gained 1.23 percent by 1528 GMT as United States travel
restrictions unnerved markets and prompted investors to buy
bullion as risk insurance.
"We have seen an overnight improvement in the platinum price
and that has been reflected in the platinum shares. Its probably
on the back of those metal prices, that is why we are a bit
stronger today," said Cratos Capital equity analyst Greg Davies.
Impala Platinum rose 2.63 percent to 53.44 rand,
AngloGold Ashanti gained 1.91 percent to 169.89 rand
and Northam Platinum climbed 3.38 percent to 51.15
rand.
Bonds also firmed, with the yield on the benchmark paper due
in 2026 down 0.5 basis points to 8.825 percent.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Tanisha Heiberg)