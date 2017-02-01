JOHANNESBURG Feb 1 South Africa's rand was
barely changed in early deals on Wednesday as investors held
off, waiting for direction on U.S. monetary policy.
* At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 13.49 per dollar,
barely changed from its New York close of 13.4875 on Monday.
* "While the rand has benefited from favourable sentiment in
the overall emerging market sphere, with investors searching for
higher yields, the South African currency remains vulnerable to
shifts in expectations regarding the pace of US monetary policy
tightening, which may cause shifts in investor sentiment," NKC
African Economics said in note.
* Stocks opened higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE's Top-40
index up 0.7 percent.
* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government
bond due in 2026 inched up 2 basis points to 8.840
percent.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Andrew Heavens)