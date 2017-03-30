* Cenbank keeps rates on hold, warns of rand volatility
* Bourse investors on sidelines as politics weigh
(Adds latest levels, analyst comments)
JOHANNESBURG, March 30 South Africa's rand
firmed against the dollar on Thursday in volatile trade
following a confirmation that President Jacob Zuma plans to fire
Finance Minister Pravin Grodhan, while stocks were dragged lower
by the fraught political environment.
At 1500 GMT, the rand traded at 12.8300 per dollar,
1.7 percent firmer from its New York close on Wednesday as the
decision by the central bank keeping its benchmark repo rate
unchanged at 7 percent on Thursday supported the currency.
The South African Reserve Bank warned that exchange rate had
re-emerged as a risk to inflation due to the increase in
political uncertainty over the past week, but added that it was
at the end of a tightening cycle that began in early
2014.
"Today’s statement struck a comforting note of calm in the
midst of the latest political turbulence. The SARB is working
hard to assure the markets that the macroeconomic situation is –
despite the headlines – slowly improving," said analyst at
Capital Economics John Ashbourne.
The rand was on the frontfoot for most of the day, and hit a
session of high of 12.8200 after Reuters reported that Zuma is
considering offering to step down next year at least 12 months
before his term as South African president ends.
The currency had weakened more than 5 percent since Monday
after Zuma ordered Gordhan to abandon an investor roadshow in
Britain and return home "immediately".
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark instrument due
in 2026 fell 20.5 basis points to 8.505 percent.
On the bourse, the benchmark Top-40 index fell 0.41
percent to 45,220 points while the All-Share index
dropped 0.35 percent to 52,261 points.
Investors were cautious as political uncertainty over the
fate of Gordhan continued to dampen appetite.
"A lot of participants are sitting on the side lines waiting
for political developments to be more clear before continue
investing," said Cratos Capital equities trader Greg Davies.
The biggest faller on the bourse, Netcare plummeted
10.05 percent to 27.30 rand after it flagged headline earnings
per share to be down between 9 and 13 percent.
(Reporting by Olwethu Boso and Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by
James Macharia)