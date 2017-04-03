JOHANNESBURG, April 3 South Africa's rand and
government bonds started the week on the back foot as political
uncertainty weighed on sentiment after last week's cabinet
reshuffle that saw changes at the Treasury.
* At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at 13.4500 per
dollar, 0.2 percent weaker from its New York close on Friday.
* New finance minister Malusi Gigaba signalled on Saturday
he would oversee a redistribution of wealth to the country's
black majority, as a row over the sacking of his predecessor
laid bare bitter divisions within the ruling ANC party.
* Focus in the week also on Moody's credit ratings review
due on Friday.
* Stocks were set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE
securities exchange's Top-40 futures index up 0.24
percent.
* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government
bond due in 2026 rose 9 basis points to 8.94 percent.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Tom Heneghan)