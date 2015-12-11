JOHANNESBURG Dec 11 South Africa's rand showed
some signs of recovery on Friday after touching a record low in
the previous session, but markets remain on edge after the shock
sacking of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene this week.
Stocks opened slightly higher after also suffering in the
last two days in the wake of Nene's removal.
President Jacob Zuma's removal of the respected Nene in
favour of a relative unknown lawmaker David van Rooyen sent
shockwaves through South Africa financial markets.
By 0700 GMT the rand had inched up 0.42 percent to 15.41 per
dollar, paring some losses after plunging more than 5
percent following Nene's removal late on Wednesday and falling
another one percent on Thursday.
Technical indicators offer a chink of light for any
remaining rand bulls with 15.50 seen as an important support
level. The local unit is trading at 80 on the 14-day relative
strength index, well into oversold territory.
"Markets usually settle quite quickly but it is so hard to
price the news that we expect ongoing swings today, although
probably of a smaller magnitude than yesterday," Rand Merchant
Bank currency strategist John Cairns said.
Yields on government bonds remained firm on selling
pressure, with the benchmark paper due in 2026 steady
at 9.910 percent, its highest level in seven years.
The Johannesburg Securities Exchange's Top-40 index
opened 0.4 percent higher at 44,425 by 0705 GMT after losing 0.7
percent in the previous session.
The broader all-share index rose 0.3 percent to
49,124 points, having dropped more than one percent on Thursday.
Index heavyweight Naspers, consumer goods firms
Richemont and British American Tobacco were
among the early gainers.
Markets will be looking for more detail later in the session
on van Rooyen's plans when Minister in the Presidency Jeff
Radebe briefs the media on the outcome of Wednesday's cabinet
meeting.
