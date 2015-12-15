JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 South Africa's rand gave up some of the gains it had made following the appointment of a widely-respected finance minister, as investor confidence remained shaky on Tuesday after nearly a week of financial turmoil.

The currency had jumped more than 5 percent the previous day after President Jacob Zuma named Pravin Gordhan, in a dramatic U-turn days after dismissing finance minister Nhlanhla Nene last week and replacing him with a little-known lawmaker.

But by 0700 GMT, the rand had inched down 0.39 percent to 15.1540 per dollar.

Ratings agency Fitch said on Monday that the appointment of Gordhan - South Africa's third finance minister in a week - had not been enough to enhance confidence in the government's management of an economy whose investment grade status is already at risk.

"Although the dust is still to settle fully, President Zuma's climb down on the finance minister appointment is a welcome development, with positive implications, though much damage has been done to already depressed confidence," said Barclays Africa currency strategist Mike Keenan.

Government bonds recovered in early trade, with the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 13.5 basis points at 9.865 percent.

The Johannesburg broader all-share index opened 0.2 percent higher at 48,177 points.

The volatile banking index rose 1.83 percent, having fallen by more than 15 percent last week after a sharp sell-off.

Investors are also cautious ahead of a widely anticipated U.S. interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The rand has fallen more than 30 percent so far this year as investors dump risky assets in anticipation of a U.S. interest rate hike amid a commodity rout. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Zandile Shabalala; Editing by Andrew Heavens)