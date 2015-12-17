JOHANNESBURG Dec 17 South Africa's currency
weakened on Thursday after the United States central bank raised
its key lending rate, while Moody's decision to change its
outlook on Pretoria's credit rating to negative also pressured
local assets.
By 0700 GMT the rand had weakened 0.27 percent to 14.9750
per dollar, giving up some of the gains of the previous
two sessions sparked by the naming of Pravin Gordhan as finance
minister.
Government bonds firmed, with the yield on the benchmark
paper due in 2026 shedding 12 basis points to 9.4 percent.
On the equities market, the benchmark Top-40 index
opened up 1.3 percent at 44,305 points.
While markets had anticipated the 25 basis points rate hike
by the U.S. Federal Reserve, emerging market assets still
suffered, put under pressure by the hawkish tone of Fed Chair
Janet Yellen's speech.
"After knee-jerk weakness the dollar has gained
significantly," Rand Merchant Bank currency analyst John Cairns
said in a note. "We suspect this will pressure USD/ZAR to the
upside through the course of the day."
Yellen said further monetary tightening would be gradual and
data-dependent, while pointing out an improved economy and
labour market, raising the likelihood of more hikes in 2016.
Moody's cut its outlook on South Africa to "negative" from
"stable" late on Tuesday, citing structural challenges in the
mining industry and increasing political pressures on the
budget.
In local data, South Africa's statistics agency publishes
producer price inflation data for November at 0930 GMT.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)