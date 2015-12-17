* Rand rally halts after first Fed hike since 2006
* Yield on 2026 paper at its highest since Fed 2014
* Stocks rise to more than 1-week-high
* MTN up more than 6 pct
(Updates with latest prices and analyst quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 17 South African stocks rose
to a more than one-week high on Thursday after the United States
raised interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, but
a stronger dollar weighed on the battered rand.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's assurances that further
tightening would be gradual and dependent on inflation soothed
markets after the Fed's first rate increase since 2006, which
followed months of waiting and several false starts.
The benchmark Top-40 index rose 2.8 percent to
44,927.07 points, while the broader All-Share index
also rose by the same margin to 49,706.29 points.
"Anticipation and waiting had worried the markets," said
Momentum Wealth's senior portfolio manager Wayne McCurrie. "Now
that is over and done with."
Africa's largest mobile operator MTN rose 6.31
percent to 138.20 rand after the group confirmed that is has
paid $196 million in total for operating licences in Ghana and
Ivory Coast.
The group also said on Thursday it will challenge in a
Nigerian court a fine imposed by the west African nation's
telecoms regulator, saying the watchdog had no legal grounds to
order the penalty.
Among the top gainers were Standard Bank, which
rose 5.68 percent to 115 rand and FirstRand was 2.74
percent up to 43.15 rand.
Leading the losers was AngloGold Ashanti which
dropped by 4.68 percent to 99.90 rand.
On the forex market, the rand weakened against the dollar
after the long-anticipated though modest increase in the federal
fund rate also lifted the dollar to a two-week high against a
basket of currencies.
By 1531 GMT the rand had weakened 2.04 percent to 15.2395
per dollar.
While markets had anticipated the 25 basis points rate hike
by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the rand still suffered, put under
pressure by Moody's negative credit ratings announcement.
"The dollar has now started to see renewed strength, which,
combined with Moody's negative credit ratings announcement and
lingering investor uncertainty in the wake of President Zuma's
surprising cabinet reshuffle suggest that the rand is likely to
remain on the back foot onto year end," said Barclays Africa's
analyst Kate Rushton.
Moody's cut its outlook on South Africa to "negative" from
"stable" late on Tuesday, citing structural challenges in the
mining industry and increasing political pressures on the
budget.
Government bonds firmed, with the yield on the benchmark
paper due in 2026 shedding 27 basis points to 9.25 percent.
as buying slowly returned after last week's aggressive
sell-off.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Thekiso Lefifi; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)