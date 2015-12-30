* Rand slumps to 2 1/2-week low
* Stocks slip for third straight day
* Bonds track weakening currency
(Adds latest prices, details)
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 30 South Africa's rand
weakened more than one percent in thin trade on Wednesday, under
pressure from a strengthening dollar, even though the balance of
trade swung to a surplus from a wide deficit.
Local stocks extended losses for a third straight day,
weighed down by the gold and financial sectors. That tracked a
decline by global equities as commodity markets weakened.
At 1545 GMT, the rand had slipped 1.68 percent to
15.5670 per dollar, its weakest in 2 1/2 weeks, as the dollar
recovered from profit-taking earlier in the day..
The dollar was up 0.27 percent measured against a basket of
major currencies.
Government bonds fell, with the yield on benchmark debt due
in 2026 rising 8.5 basis points to 9.645 percent.
South Africa's trade balance swung to a 1.77 billion rand
($115 million) surplus in November from a revised 21.6 billion
rand shortfall in October, which had driven the rand to record
lows.
However, the surplus failed to strengthen the currency. A
return of dollar appetite globally left the rand at its weakest
since Dec. 14.
Credit and money supply data due on Thursday present further
risks for the rand. A Reuters poll of economists expect the
figures to show Africa's most advanced economy continues to
struggle.
Trade was muted on the stock exchange, with only 938 million
shares changing hands, according to preliminary data, well below
last year's daily average of 183 million shares.
Anglo American Platinum was the biggest loser among
the blue chips, shaving off 5 percent to close on 181.19 rand.
Merchant Insurance Holdings lost 3.41 percent at
38.19 rand and FirstRand gave back 2.68 percent at
42.56 rand. Investment firm Brait shed 3.07 percent at
162.35 rand.
The benchmark Top-40 index dropped by 0.21 percent
to 45,900.83 points. The broader All-Share index was
down 0.31 percent at 50,805.13 points.
(Reporting by Thekiso Anthony Lefifi and Mfuneko Toyana,
editing by Larry King)