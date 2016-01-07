* Rand plummets to 16.20 versus dollar
* Blue chip index fall to four and a half month low
* Government bonds buck the downward trend
(Adds latest prices, analyst comments)
By TJ Strydom and Nqobile Dludla
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 7 The South African rand fell
to a record low against the dollar on Thursday, despite a
generally weaker greenback, and stocks dropped more than 2
percent as renewed concerns about China's economy spurred an
emerging markets sell-off.
The fall in the currency largely reflected a retreat in
broader emerging currencies as China accelerated the yuan's
depreciation, heightening concerns over the world's
second-largest economy.
The rand was also victim to South Africa's weak economic
fundamentals, with data showing deteriorating business
confidence in Africa's most advanced economy.
"Until market sentiment turns for the commodity linked
currencies ... there's probably going to be more losses on the
cards for the rand," NKC African Economics economist Bart
Stemmet said.
By 1516 GMT, the rand was at 15.9735 per dollar,
down 0.76 percent, off a session low of 16.2015 as the dollar
held earlier losses after U.S. weekly jobless data.
Government bonds were firmer, reversing earlier losses with
the yield on South Africa's benchmark 2026 issue
shedding 1 basis point to 9.605 percent.
The South African bourse was not spared the sell-off, with
the benchmark Top-40 index falling to its lowest level
in four and a half months, before recovering to close 2.18
percent down at 43,186.36 points.
Anglo American Platinum was the worst performer
among the blue chips, shedding 6.79 percent to 166.81 rand.
Shares in its parent, diversified mining firm Anglo American
, dropped 6.27 percent to 57.44 rand, bring its losses
so far this year to 17 percent.
"Confidence at this stage is very, very low and the selling
is being done indiscriminately," said Inkunzi Investments
executive partner Owen Nkomo, pointing to slower growth in China
and recessions in Russia and Brazil.
The broader all-share index declined 2.1 percent to
48,052.78 points.
The weaker rand, which fuels inflation, has added to equity
investors' fears that South Africa's credit rating could be
downgraded this year, said Nkomo.
Investors are also worried about sluggish growth in Africa's
second largest and most industrialised economy and the direction
of policy after a cabinet reshuffle in December.
President Jacob Zuma appointed Pravin Gordhan as finance
minister on Dec. 13, in a dramatic U-turn that gave South Africa
its third finance chief in a week after a selling frenzy in the
markets.
