* Rand recoups earlier losses, but outlook bearish
* MTN sharply down as stocks weaken
* Interest rate hike looms next week
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 The rand clawed back some
ground against the dollar on Thursday, helped by an upswing in
global market sentiment, but remained vulnerable due to the dim
economic outlook for South Africa.
Stocks ended near a two-year low in volatile trade, with MTN
Group leading the decline on the local bourse over
concerns raised by claims that it owed unpaid taxes in Cameroon.
The rand rallied to a session high of 16.5700, up
more than 1 percent on the day, and was trading at 16.6000 by
1545 GMT, a 0.9 percent gain over Wednesday's New York close.
The rand is however still down more than 7 percent since the
start of the year, dragged down mainly by concerns about the
impact of a slowdown in commodity consumer China. The currency
has fallen steeply since President Jacob Zuma unnerved investors
by firing the finance minister last month.
"With this weight of downbeat sentiment it would take a
brave decision to position to the short side in dollar/rand,"
IGM analyst Christopher Shiells said.
"At least, we see little room for a rand recovery in 2016,
but we would wait until after the February budget before
extending our upside target beyond 17.0000."
South Africa's credit rating would be downgraded if further
policy mistakes such as the cabinet reshuffle were made and
economic growth continued to disappoint, the regional head of
Standard & Poor's said.
In fixed income, government bonds weakened across the board,
ahead of next week's rate decision on Jan. 28.
The yield for debt due in 2026, the market
benchmark, added 2 basis points to close at 9.655 percent.
On the bourse, the Johannesburg Securities Exchange's
blue-chip Top-40 index fell 0.16 percent to 41,544
points.
The broader All-share index fell 0.1 percent to
46,282 points, the lowest close since February 2014.
MTN's shares plunged 4.32 percent to 112.62 rand even after
it insisted it was compliant with Cameroonian laws, a day after
the central African nation said the mobile phone company owed
money in taxes.
The blue-chip index has lost more than 3 percent over the
last two days, tracking global markets.
"We have a volatile and nervous market across the board and
we are selling off since yesterday," said Afrifocus Securities
trader Ferdi Heyneke.
On the up side, Clicks Group rose 4.4 percent after
the cosmetics and drug retailer said sales for the 20 weeks to
Jan. 17 increased by 12 percent on mark-downs.
Trade was brisk, with 285 million shares changing hands,
according to preliminary bourse data.
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa and Zandi Shabalala; Editing
by James Macharia)