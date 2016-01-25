* Rand surrenders early gains with rate hike in focus
* Yields on bonds higher tracking weaker currency
* Stocks retreat in the face of oil crumble
(Adds latest prices, analyst comments)
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 25 South Africa's rand
softened on Monday as investors limited bets ahead of an
expected interest rate hike by the central bank later in the
week.
Stocks ended weaker on Monday, dragged down by the resources
and platinum sectors as global equities buckled under pressure
from falling oil prices.
By 1600 GMT, the rand had slipped 0.3 percent to 16.4990 per
dollar, erasing modest gains from earlier in the session that
had seen the unit trade near a 1-1/2 week high.
The rand was unable to take advantage of a weaker greenback
as caution towards emerging markets assets returned.
Sentiment toward the local currency was further hit by
uncertainty over the likely size of an anticipated interest rate
hike on Thursday when the South African Reserve Bank (SARB)
concludes a three-day policy summit.
Nineteen of 31 economists said the central bank would raise
interest rates by 50 basis points next Thursday to 6.75 percent
while 11 said the Reserve Bank would raise by 25 basis points.
Only one economist forecast rates unchanged.
"There are probably some speculators watching this and they
might sell the rand on 25 basis points news," said economist at
Kadd Capital Elize Kruger.
"If the SARB doesn't hike now after hiking in November,
that will really confuse the markets. When they hiked then, it
was in a scenario where the rand was a lot stronger than it is
now," said Kruger.
Bonds tracked the currency weaker, with the benchmark
government issue due in 2026 adding 2.5 basis points to 9.635
percent.
On the bourse, local stocks tracked European markets which
lost some ground due the weakening oil prices as crude prices
retreated from gains made in the previous week, said equities
trader at Cratos Capital Greg Davies.
The blue chip top 40 index gave back 1.26 percent
to 42,143 points while the broader All Share index
slipped 0.95 percent at 47,210 points.
The biggest loser was resources company BHP Billiton, which
fell 4.12 percent to 150.20. Mining company Anglo
American fell 3.66 percent to 53.98 rand, while Anglo
American Platinum shed 2.9 percent to 186.49 rand.
Telecoms led the bourse on the day, with mobile giants
Vodacom and MTN up nearly 2 percent each, to
144.41 rand and 124.88 rand per share respectively.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Thekiso Anthony Lefifi;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)