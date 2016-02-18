* Rand at strongest level since Dec. 29
* Traders cautious ahead of Feb 24 budget
* Stocks slightly weaker
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 South Africa's rand firmed
to a seven-week high against the dollar on Thursday supported by
expectations of interest rate hikes, while Gold Fields fell
sharply as the stock market ended a recent rally.
At 1536 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2800 versus the
dollar, 1.2 percent firmer compared with Wednesday's close and
trading at its strongest level since Dec. 29.
The currency extended gains from the previous session after
higher-than-expected inflation bolstered the case for further
local interest rate hikes.
"We've got to be careful in getting overly optimistic
because we have a huge event risk ahead, there is a budget
coming up next week," Bidvest Bank's chief dealer Ion de
Vleeschauwer said.
"But for now the market seems happy to buy the rand just
because of the interest rate differentials that could
potentially be in its favour because of the high inflation
numbers."
South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will present a
three-year budget to parliament on Feb. 24.
Government bonds weakened with the yield on the benchmark
instrument due in 2026 up 1 basis point to 9.095
percent.
On the equities market, the blue-chip Top-40 index
fell 0.29 percent to 44,461 points and the broader All-share
index shed 0.39 percent to 49 857.
"The buying pressure that pushed the JSE up so strongly in
the first half of this week is waning," Inkunzi Investments'
trader Petri Redelinghuys said.
Clothing retailer Truworths shares jumped 2 percent
to 95.70 rand after the company said half-year sales grew by 36
percent to 8.5 billion rand.
On the downside, Gold Fields fell nearly 15 percent
to 55.99 rand after posting a 47 percent decline in full-year
earnings due to falling bullion prices.
Trade was active with more than 338 million shares changing
hands, above last year's daily average of 296 million shares.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Thekiso Anthony
Lefifi; Editing by Joe Brock)