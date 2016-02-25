JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 South Africa's rand
weakened on Thursday after a budget speech by the finance
minister that failed to convince investors the country was on
track to turn around its bleak growth prospects.
Stocks were set to open higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE
securities exchange's Top-40 futures index up 0.8
percent.
At 0645 GMT, the rand had slipped 0.22 percent to 15.6295
per dollar, a one-week trough wiping out the unit's recent rally
to a two-month high.
Bonds regained recent momentum, with the yield on the
benchmark paper due in 2026 down 10.5 basis points to 9.27
percent.
"What was obvious was that Pravin Gordhan had no ability to
announce wider microeconomic structural reforms that will boost
growth in the medium run and bring back investor confidence,"
emerging markets analyst at Nomura Peter Attard Montalto said.
Early on Thursday, Finance Minister Gordhan told a
conference that the treasury would impose more spending cuts if
economic growth remained below 1 percent in the next two
years.
Gordhan announced a package of spending cuts, public sector
job freezes and moderate tax hikes on property sales, fuel and
alcohol on Wednesday in a speech to convince investors and
ratings agencies that the government could cut spending and
boost growth.
But markets reacted adversely, with the currency tumbling
more than 3 percent and bond yields spiking in the immediate
aftermath.
"We never expected that the budget would be good enough to
avoid a downgrade to junk. However, the government has perhaps
bought some time," said currency analyst at Rand Merchant Bank
John Cairns.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Sunil Nair)