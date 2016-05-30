JOHANNESBURG May 30 South Africa's rand was
under pressure on Monday as a likely credit downgrade due in the
week weighed on sentiment and solid economic data from the
United States hurt emerging markets.
By 0645 GMT the rand slipped 0.4 percent to 15.7860
per dollar following a closing at 15.7250 in New York.
Government bonds were flat in early trade, with the yield on
the benchmark paper due in 2026 unmoved at 9.435
percent.
"When the upward revision to US Q1 real GDP growth rate came
in, the South African currency knee-jerked weaker," analysts at
NKC African Economics said in a note.
"The higher estimate for economic expansion during 1st
quarter in world's largest economy provides more justification
for those calling for a hike by U.S. Fed in June."
Revised U.S. gross domestic product data for the first
quarter released on Friday showed that growth did not slow as
much as first estimated, raising bets that the Federal Reserve
could raise interest rates as early as next month.
On Friday, ratings firm Standard & Poor's is due to publish
its decision on South Africa's credit rating, which currently
sits one notch above subinvestment.
A recent Reuters poll found that S&P's and Fitch, also
expected to decide on the sovereign rating in June, would cut
South Africa to "junk" status in 2016.
On the bourse, the Top-40 futures index was up 0.3
percent, indicating markets would open firmer when trade
commences at 0700 GMT.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Tom Heneghan)