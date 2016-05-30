* S&P rating review due out on Friday
JOHANNESBURG, May 30 South Africa's rand
weakened on Monday, anticipating a likely credit downgrade this
week and also under pressure from rising bets that the Federal
Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates.
Stocks rose after food services company Bid Corporation
(BidCorp) jumped 12.5 percent as it made its debut on
the Johannesburg Securities Exchange following a split from
trading and distribution company Bidvest.
At 1545 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8120 per dollar,
0.55 percent weaker from its New York close on Friday.
Investors were cautious with ratings firm Standard & Poor's
due to review South Africa's credit rating, currently one notch
above subinvestment, on Friday.
A recent Reuters poll found that S&P and Fitch, also
expected to decide on the sovereign rating in June, would cut
South Africa to "junk" status in 2016.
"There will be a lot of market-moving data out during the
week both globally and locally. However, Friday's U.S. payrolls
and S&P rating decision will be the biggest risks to keep the
rand on the back foot," Rand Merchant Bank analysts John Cairns
and Isaah Mhlanga said.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday fanned
expectations for U.S. rate hikes in the near term saying an
increase in the coming months "would be appropriate," if the
economy picks up as expected and jobs continue to be generated.
South Africa's benchmark Top-40 index rose 0.79
percent to 48,447 points, while the broader all-share
climbed 0.68 percent to 54,474 points.
BidCorp rose to 304 rand from its opening at 270 rand, while
Bidvest plummeted 67.99 percent to 118.55 rand after the company
said that the business should be separated because its value was
not reflected in share prices.
"It's certainly looking very bullish if you take BidCorp and
Bidvest together, they certainly are looking very good at the
moment," said Afrifocus Securities portfolio manager, Ferdi
Heyneke.
Among the gainers were stocks that benefited from a weaker
rand such as diversified mining company Anglo American
which climbed 2.61 percent to 144.36 rand and BHP Billiton
which rose 2.82 percent to 196.90 rand.
The weaker currency boosts mining firms who pay costs in
rand and sell products in dollars.
Trade volumes were muted, with about 128 million shares
changing hands compared with last year's daily average of 280
million shares.
Government bonds also weakened, and the yield for the
benchmark instrument due in 2026 added 9.5 basis
points to 9.48 percent.
