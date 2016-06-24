* Rand recoups some losses in volatile trade

* Govt bonds weaken, most stocks in the red

* Gold shares shine in renewed safe-haven demand (Adds latest prices, quote)

By Mfuneko Toyana and Tanisha Heiberg

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 South Africa's rand clawed back some of its losses against the dollar after falling heavily earlier on Friday as Britons voted to quit the European Union, stunning emerging markets.

Shares in companies with exposure to Britain suffered, but gold stocks soared in tandem with the metal's price which surged as much as 8 percent to its highest in more than two years as demand for safe havens assets rose after the vote.

Investors fear Brexit could spark anti-establishment movements in other European countries, some of which have seen decline in traditional political parties.

South African President Jacob Zuma said local banks and financial institutions could withstand the Brexit shock, as they did during the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said the Treasury and the central bank would take measures to deal with any Brexit shocks to Africa's most industrialised country, which has strong trade ties with the EU.

By 1500 GMT, the rand was 3.7 percent weaker at 14.9305 per dollar after tumbling more than 8 percent in early trade to a three-week trough of 15.6800. The rand had closed at 14.4400 on Thursday.

Implied volatility on the rand jumped 16 percent to six-month highs in an already highly traded session.

Government bonds weakened, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 adding 23 basis points to 9.11 percent, having jumped as much as 28.5 basis points earlier.

"While the knee jerk reaction in the South African markets will likely calm down further over next week, this will depend heavily on news flow regarding what the full effect of Brexit will be," said chief economist at Investec Annabel Bishop.

On the bourse, the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 blue chip index dropped 4 percent to 45,570 points, while the broader All-Share index slumped 3.6 percent to 51,679 points in line with global weakening of equities due to Brexit.

Most shares were in the red with exception of gold miners.

The biggest losers were real estate firms Capital & Counties Properties and Intu Properties, who both have interests in the United Kingdom, and fell 17 percent and 14 percent respectively.

Financial services firm Old Mutual, which has a primary listing in London, and food services firm Bidcorp , which makes nearly half its sales in Britain, fell 7 percent.

Anglogold led the bluechip index, soaring as much as 15 percent, but closed 10 percent higher at 255 rand. Sibanye Gold, Goldfields and Harmony Gold also shone on the wider index, each rising more than 16 percent.

Trade was robust with around 351 million shares changing hands, compared with last year's daily average of 296 million, according to preliminary bourse data. (Editing by James Macharia)