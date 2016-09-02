JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 South Africa's rand
weakened on Friday, giving back modest gains of the previous
session in cautious trade ahead of jobs data from the United
States that investors will eye for clues on the likelihood of a
rate hike there this year.
* Rand retreats 0.24 percent to 14.6365 per dollar at 0630
GMT versus overnight close of 14.6015.
* Government bonds extend gains from previous session, yield
on benchmark 2026 paper down 3 basis points to 8.975 percent.
* Local assets remain sensitive to fallout from asset
mangers decision to freeze funding to government firms citing
political interference and mismanagement.
* Blue chip futures index down 0.4 percent, indicating
bourse to open lower when trade resumes at 0700 GMT.
