JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South Africa's rand
stretched gains to a third consecutive session on Monday, helped
by lower chances of a rate hike in the United States and an
easing of the political concerns that pushed the currency to a
one-month low last week.
* Rand 0.95 percent firmer at 14.3825 per dollar at 0640 GMT
versus close of 14.5200 in New York on Friday.
* Government bonds also firmer, yield on benchmark 2026
paper down 4 basis points to 8.9 percent.
* Local assets buoyed alongside emerging market peers by
weak U.S. employment data on Friday that trimmed bets of Federal
Reserve interest rate hike this month.
* Political risk remains elevated, with civil society groups
planning to march on ANC headquarters demanding President Jacob
Zuma resign.
* Blue chip futures index up 0.74 percent, indicating bourse
to open higher at 0700 GMT.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)