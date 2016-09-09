JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 South Africa's rand weakened slightly on Friday as doubts over Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's tenure and uncertainty in global markets over the path of interests rates in the United States and Europe sapped the currency's recent momentum.

* Rand slipped 0.3 percent to 14.1900 per dollar by 0640 GMT compared to Thursday's session high of 13.8310.

* Finance Minister Gordhan at two separate events on Thursday questioned the motive of a police investigation into his role in setting up a surveillance unit at the tax service.

* Manufacturing and mining growth output disappointed, dampening hopes South Africa could avoid recession and downgrades to "junk" at year-end.

* European Central Bank kept interest rates at record lows on Thursday.

* Government's benchmark 2026 bond also weakened, yield up 11 basis points to 8.705 percent.

* Blue chip stocks futures index up 0.4 percent, indicating bourse opening flat at 0700 GMT. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)