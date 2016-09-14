JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South Africa's rand was
firmer early on Wednesday, recouping heavy losses of the
previous session as global risk appetite recovered with
investors trimming bets of renewed monetary stimulus.
* Rand firmed 0.5 percent to 14.3175 per dollar by
0650 GMT compared to Tuesday's session low of 14.4495.
* Reports that Bank of Japan considering further monetary
easing steps supported emerging assets as hunt for high yields
resumed.
* Mix of local political uncertainty and global jitters over
interests rates pushed the rand down more than two percent in
previous session.
* Current account narrowed compared to previous quarter, but
not enough to diminish fears of rating cuts at year-end.
* Government's benchmark 2026 bond firmer, down 1
basis points to 8.715 percent.
* Blue chip stocks futures index opens 0.7 percent lower.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana)