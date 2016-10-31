* Rand races to 5-week best
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 South Africa's rand neared
a five-week high and banking stocks rallied on Monday after the
state prosecutor dropped fraud charges against Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan, easing concerns about his possible removal.
By 1500 GMT the rand had pushed its gains to more
than 2 percent to 13.5275 per dollar, its firmest since Sept. 28
and just short of a session high of 13.5025.
Gordhan, largely respected by financial markets, was due in
court this week on charges he fraudulently approved early
retirement for a deputy tax commissioner but prosecutors dropped
the case because new evidence suggested he hadn't acted
unlawfully.
Investors have been worried that the case against Gordhan
could lead to his removal from office and a possible end to his
efforts to rein in public spending.
"The rand rallied ... in relief that the finance minister
currently remains able to continue the fiscal consolidation he
outlined in the February Budget, and October mini-Budget,"
Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said.
The rand gained further after data showed a surprise
September trade surplus.
Government bonds tracked the firmer currency, with the yield
for the 10-year benchmark instrument sliding 17.5
basis points to 8.7 percent, its lowest since Oct. 10.
On the bourse, banking shares were buoyed by news of the
dropped charges against the minister, with the banking index
up 4.35 percent on the day.
FirstRand was the biggest gainer among the
blue-chips, rallying 4.8 percent to 48.32 rand. Shares in
Nedbank were up 3 percent to 220.50 rand.
However, the benchmark Top-40 index closed 0.65
percent weaker at 44,019 points while the All-Share index
fell 0.41 percent to 50,590 points.
The firmer rand weighed on heavyweights that earn most of
their profits abroad, with Naspers shedding 2.4
percent to 2,259.90 rand.
Trade was below par with around 251 million shares changing
hands, compared with last year's daily average of 296 million,
according to preliminary bourse data.
Additional reporting by TJ Strydom adn Mfuneko Toyana
by James Macharia and Joe Brock)