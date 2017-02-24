BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 537 mln
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 South Africa's rand was little changed in early trade on Friday after it hit an 18 month-high in the previous session.
* At 0733 GMT, the rand traded 0.02 percent down at 12.8850 per dollar.
* The rand stayed near to its New York close on Thursday as momentum fuelled its rally to break key technical levels after reaching an 18 month-high against the dollar earlier in the session.
* "The rand has led the charge, but not because of anything locally. Simple momentum, rather, appears to be the driver — a break of key levels generates further rand buying and so further breaks," RMB Global Markets analyst John Cairns wrote in a note.
* In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 firmed slightly, shedding 1 basis points to 8.690 percent.
* On the bourse, stocks opened lower, with the JSE securities exchange's Top-40 index down 0.62 percent. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qr0fKF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)