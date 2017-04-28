BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
JOHANNESBURG, April 28 South Africa's rand bounced back from a one-week low on Friday, lifted by dollar investors banking profits ahead of the weekend and the European Central Bank's decision to stick to its large-scale bond buying binge.
* At 0705 GMT the rand had gained 0.45 percent to 13.3025 per dollar compared to a close at 13.3625 overnight in New York.
* The unit been dipped briefly below the psychological 13.00 level earlier in the week before slumping to a 3-week trough as the dollar gained momentum and local politics weighed, with traders saying the currency lacked clear direction.
* Credit growth for March eased according to central bank data. Trade stats due at 1200 GMT.
* Greenback boosted by unveiling of President Donald Trump's tax plans.
* On Thursday the European Central Bank said it was sticking to its ultra-easy stimulus stance, but acknowledged that economic recovery in the region was fast improving.
* Stocks were lower, with the benchmark Top-40 index down 0.08 percent.
* In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 fell 0.5 basis point to 8.725 percent. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.