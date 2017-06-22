* Rand rallies from Monday's three-week low
* Share slip, with Caxton down more than 6 pct
(Updates figures, adds background, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 South Africa's rand
rallied on Thursday as investors cheered a constitutional court
ruling that parliament could hold a secret ballot in a
no-confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma, who has said
such a vote would be unfair. Meanwhile, shares dipped.
By 1600 GMT the rand gained 0.7 percent to 12.9950
per dollar, dipping below 13.00 for the first time since Monday.
Despite data signalling the economy could bounce back from
recession, investor sentiment has been clouded by political
turbulence.
The rand slipped to a three-week low on Monday as a
government anti-graft body recommended a change to the central
bank's mandate on targeting currency and inflation stability.
A push back from the bank and Thursday's court ruling on a
no-confidence vote eased investor concerns, lifting demand for
the currency.
Wichard Cilliers, chief dealer at Treasury One, said
anticipation of the court ruling lured buyers to the rand and
helped shake off sluggish demand for emerging market assets.
On the bourse, the benchmark Top-40 index fell 0.6
percent to 44,944 points, while the All-Share index was
down 0.6 percent to 51,072 points.
"The market has been fairly negative, we've had our futures
edging down all day and basically people have been selling off
the rest of the market," said Cratos Capital stock broker Yusuf
Mola.
Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers dropped 6.8
percent to 11.16 rand after the Competition Tribunal rejected
Caxton’s application for leave to intervene in hearings about
the merger between Media24 and Novus Holdings
.
Bourse heavyweight Naspers fell 0.9 percent to
2571.80 rand after it said its subsidiary Myriad International
Holdings B.V.(MIH B.V.) was exploring the possibility of an
international U.S. dollar bond offering.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Olwethu Boso; Editing by
Edmund Blair)