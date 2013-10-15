JOHANNESBURG Oct 15 Overstretched South
Africans are further cutting back on spending, hit by higher
fuel prices and tighter credit in Africa's top economy, the
chief executive of discounter Massmart Holdings Ltd
said on Tuesday.
Nearly half of South Africans failed to pay back their debts
for three straight months this year, prompting banks to rein in
lending, while a weaker rand currency has fuelled
inflation and higher petrol prices.
"The pressure on the consumer is increasing and it seems to
be related to rising energy inflation and unsecured lending
being pulled back," Chief Executive Grant Pattison told Reuters
on the sidelines of a consumer goods conference in Johannesburg.
Unsecured loans are high-interest loans not backed by
collateral.
Massmart, a unit of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, in August warned of slowing consumer spending when it
reported a less than 10 percent rise in first-half sales.
Pattison said Massmart, which sells everything from
televisions to groceries, said holiday season shopping was
unlikely to give second-half sales a major boost. "I am hopeful
but part of me is telling me that things have changed. There's
just not enough good news," he said.
Industry-wide sales grew 2.8 percent year-on-year in July,
latest official data shows, well below the 4.5 percent growth
economist polled by Reuters had expected.
South African economic growth is unlikely to reach the
government target of 2.7 percent this year, Finance Minister
Pravin Gordhan said last week.
Pattison said Massmart, known for its Game and Makro chains,
would still go ahead with a plan to open stores in Kenya, even
after a deadly attack on a Nairobi shopping mall last month that
left nearly 70 people dead.
"We are not rethinking our investment decision in Kenya. We
are still looking for a partner and we are still opening our
first Game store, possibly by the end of next year," he said.
Pattison added Massmart would get recommendations from
security experts on how to best avoid a similar attack before
moving into Kenya.
