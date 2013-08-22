BRIEF-Atlanta Gold announces financings with Jipangu Inc
* Has reached agreements to issue a total of 26.4 million common shares for aggregate consideration of C$2.4 million to Jipangu Inc
JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 Wal-Mart's South African unit Massmart reported a 9.9 percent fall in first-half profit on Thursday as debt-laden consumers at its home market cut down on spending.
Massmart, the high-volume, low volume retailer that sells everything from groceries to televisions, said headline earnings per share before forex gains totalled 181 cents in the six months to end-June compared with 201 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, South Africa's primary profit gauge, excludes certain one-off items.
* On March 27, co's unit entered new revolving line of credit note in original principal amount of $30 million in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.