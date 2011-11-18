* Fight could embarrass an embattled Zuma
* South Africa media laws under scrutiny
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 One of South Africa's
most influential newspapers accused a top presidential spokesman
on Friday of censoring an article about his possible involvement
in a shady arms deal.
The incident could prove to be a further embarrassment to
President Jacob Zuma who in recent weeks sacked two ministers
found as corrupt in government reports and is also facing
renewed calls to account for his actions in the same arms deal.
The weekly Mail & Guardian said it received a letter from
presidential spokesman Mac Maharaj saying it could face
prosecution if it published an article disclosing details of a
police probe into the arms deal from about a decade ago that has
led to convictions of other government officials for bribery.
The paper said Maharaj was also implicated. Contents of the
article relating to the probe were blacked out by the weekly,
known for its investigative reports that have embarrassed Zuma
and his ruling African National Congress.
Maharaj said in a statement dated on Thursday that his
attorney informed the paper it had acquired documents
unlawfully.
"In the name of press freedom the M&G arrogates to itself
the 'right' to break the law that has been on our statute books
since 1998," he said in the statement.
Maharaj did not make any comment about any involvement in
the arms deal.
The 30 billion rand ($3.7 billion) deal to buy European
military equipment has clouded South Africa's politics, and
Zuma, for years. Zuma was implicated but not convicted.
The controversy comes as parliament is debating a new law on
state secrets that calls for jail time for whistle blowers who
divulge classified information and media outlets that publish
such documents.
Critics have called the penalties Draconian and said the
bill is aimed at intimidating media outlets trying to expose
corruption.
Mail & Guardian editor Nic Dawes said in a Twitter post: "It
is very simple: Mac Maharaj is trying to keep his actions
secret. We're trying to tell you about them. We'll keep trying."
The paper said it will appeal to the national prosecutors
for permission to publish details of evidence that came out in
closed court proceedings. It said it faced up to a 15 year jail
term if it published them without the permission.
Maharaj, a political veteran who took up the post earlier
this year, has had running battles with the media, complaining
about perceived slights to the president and using the country's
Press Freedom Day to tell media to take a softer line on Zuma.
($1 = 8.164 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Marius Bosch)