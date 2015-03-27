* Independent labour arbitrator to decide CEO's fate
* About 1,000 workers at power station fired
* Leadership, labour crisis deepens as power cuts bite
(Recasts with CEO suspension upheld, details)
By Peroshni Govender
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South African utility
Eskom fired 1,000 workers at a power plant on Friday
and its chief executive failed to overturn his suspension,
worsening the turmoil at the company.
Africa's most advanced economy is suffering its most severe
power shortage since 2008 as state-owned Eskom struggles to keep
the lights on.
A union threatened a new walkout after the workers were told
of their dismissal via text message. They had been accused of
vandalism at Eskom's new Medupi plant during a strike this week.
Eskom is also in conflict with its senior management, having
suspended CEO Tshediso Matona and three of his fellow executives
this month while an inquiry is held into the operations of the
troubled utility.
A labour court in Johannesburg dismissed an attempt by
Matona to overturn his suspension.
"The application is struck from the roll," Judge Benita
Whitchers said, adding that the challenge by Matona would be
decided by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and
Arbitration - an independent labour arbitrator.
Standard and Poor's last week cut Eskom's credit status to
junk, saying the suspensions had led to a loss of confidence in
the company's corporate governance.
Eskom has suffered from years of underfunding and investment
in new plants has failed to keep up with demand.
Labour disruption and technical faults have delayed
construction of Medupi for years, increasing costs at the
coal-fired plant. Medupi is expected to start partial operations
by July, generating 800 megawatts of extra electricity for the
strained power grid.
In this week's strike, about 21,000 contract workers, not
directly employed Eskom but by firms contracted to build the
plant, were protesting against poor living conditions and
seeking higher pay.
Eskom's spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Reuters the workers
received text messages asking them not to report to work.
That further enraged union officials.
"No worker will return to work when 1,000 workers are fired.
This will just make them stay away for longer," said Steve
Nhlapo, NUMSA's head of collective bargaining.
"You can't fire workers by text, there are procedures to
follow and unions to consult."
Medupi would be the first power station that South Africa
has built in 20 years. Eskom has been implementing regular power
cuts to cope with power shortages.
