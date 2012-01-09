JOHANNESBURG Jan 9 Mercedes-Benz South
Africa has stopped reporting new vehicle sales and export sales
figures after receiving a directive from German parent company
Daimler, Mercedes Benz SA said on Monday.
Daimler, the world's number one truckmaker and under
investigation by the European Union for possible violation of
antitrust rules, has told Mercedes-Benz SA to stop reporting
sales figures.
"This is in order to determine whether this reporting could
be interpreted as anti-competitive," Mercedes-Benz SA said.
The South African association of automobile manufactures has
delayed December new vehicle sales data by a day to allow for
the announcement. Mercedes-Benz sells about 2,000-3,000 vehicles
a month. Vehicle sales data for December will now be released on
Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Dan Lalor)