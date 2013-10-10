JOHANNESBURG Oct 10 South Africa's Metair Investments on Thursday said it plans to increase its presence in Europe through the acquisition of the largest lead-acid battery manufacturer in Turkey.

The manufacturer of automotive products said it has concluded an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Turkey's Mutlu Holding as well as 45 percent of Mutlu Plastik, which will trigger a mandatory offer to minority shareholders. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard)