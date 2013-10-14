BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks Ltd to acquire Net Logistics
* Asx alert-Dreamscape Networks to acquire Net Logistics-DN8.AX
JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa's Metrofile said it is assessing the damage from a fire at one of its records management facilities on Friday evening.
The documents warehousing company said in a statement on Monday it is investigating the cause of the fire as well as which clients' documents have been damaged.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)
* Upon recommendation by BIS, co and ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications will be removed from the entity list on 29 march
SEOUL, March 29 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc is in talks with Japanese financial investors about forming a consortium and jointly bidding for Toshiba's memory chip business, Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.