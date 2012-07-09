JOHANNESBURG, July 9 Miners at the KDC West mine
operated by Gold Fields, the world's fourth-largest
gold miner, will stay off work on Tuesday to honour five workers
killed last weekend, the National Union of Mine Workers said on
Monday.
The miners died in a fire as they worked underground on June
30. The company closed the entire mine after the fire but has
since opened some sections of the operation.
The company has yet to open the shaft where the incident
occurred, because the fire there has not been extinguished, it
said in a statement on Monday.
The entire KDC operation produces just over 1 million ounces
a year, or about 31 percent of group production.
