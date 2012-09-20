* Protesters burn tyres and barricade road
* Amplats admits 20 pct of Rustenburg miners stay away
* Jubilant Lonmin miners return to work after pay rise
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
MARIKANA, South Africa, Sept 20 Thousands
reported back for work at Lonmin's Marikana mine on Thursday,
ending a strike in which 45 people died, but miners at Amplats
barricaded a street with burning tyres and the firm said it had
been badly hit by a walkout over pay.
A police helicopter hovered above a shanty town near Amplats
mines at Rustenburg, 100 km (70 miles) northwest of
Johannesburg. Armed officers backed by armoured vehicles and
water cannon were on stand-by.
There were no reports of clashes but Anglo American Platinum
, or Amplats, the world's top producer of the precious
metal, reported only one in five of its workers had turned up at
its Rustenburg mines.
It is clear the wave of wildcat strikes in the mining sector
has not ended with the signing this week of a pay deal at Lonmin
Lonmin , a smaller platinum producer.
Lonmin released details on Thursday of the wage settlement
which will add 14 percent to its wage bill from Oct. 1, a huge
strain on a company with a shaky balance sheet and rising costs
on other fronts.
The unrest has its roots in a bloody turf war between an
upstart union and the dominant National Union of Mineworkers
(NUM), and it has sent world platinum prices soaring.
The police shooting of 34 Lonmin strikers on Aug. 16 - the
bloodiest security incident since the end of apartheid in 1994 -
also piled pressure on President Jacob Zuma, who was forced to
call in the army to back up stretched police.
Economists say the precedent set by the big Lonmin pay rise
could ripple through an economy saddled with uncompetitive
labour costs, stoking inflation and curbing the central bank's
ability to cut interest rates to boost spluttering growth.
Amplats said in a statement its Rustenburg "process
operations" had resumed full production. The mood among those
still on strike was uncompromising.
"We'll buy 20 litres of petrol and if police get violent,
we'll make petrol bombs and throw them at them," said Lawrence
Mudise, an Amplats rock driller, holding a sign demanding 16,700
rand ($2,000) a month, a hefty premium on his current salary.
Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a crowd
of men carrying spears and machetes in a squatter camp near the
site on Wednesday.
"We'll not go to work until we get what we want. Our kids
have been shot at, our families have been terrorised and
brutalised, but we are not going back to work," one miner, who
did not wish to be named, told Reuters.
LONMIN JUBILATION
A few kilometres away at Lonmin's Marikana mine, thousands
of workers reported for their first shift since early August.
Many shouted "We are reporting for work" in Fanagalo, a
pidgin mix of Zulu, English and other African languages.
The miners were delighted after securing wage rises of up to
22 percent. "I feel very happy that I can go back to work now,"
said Nqukwe Sabulelo, a rock-driller at the mine. "I'm going to
live well now."
The hefty wage settlement has stirred up trouble in the gold
sector, with some 15,000 miners at the KDC West operation of
Gold Fields, the world's fourth largest bullion
producer, holding an illegal strike.
The Gold Fields protest is fuelled by discontent with the
local leadership of the dominant National Union of Mineworkers
(NUM). Gold Fields said this week it would not entertain demands
for a minimum wage of 12,500 rand despite losing 1,400 ounces a
day - close to 15 percent of group production.
NUM General Secretary Frans Baleni said the union, a key
political ally of the ruling African National Congress, was
trying to help.
The stand-off threatens the NUM-dominated collective
wage-bargaining that has typified South African industrial
relations since apartheid.
"We are trying to narrow the demands and get them to go back
while we negotiate," Baleni told reporters.
Part of the African National Congress-led ruling alliance,
the country's biggest group of unions this week, acknowledged
the challenge posed by the rise of the militant AMCU union and
the need for change.
"The labour movement needs to renew itself," said Zwelinzima
Vavi, general secretary of the Congress of South African Trade
Unions (COSATU).
"There is the danger of finding ourselves ... outflanked by
the new independent unions which are emerging as a result of
dissatisfaction from the shop floor."