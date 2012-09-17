GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 Global miner Xstrata resumed operations on Monday at its chrome mine near Rustenburg in South Africa after suspending them last Friday as a precautionary measure due to growing tensions in the region's platinum belt.
"The attendance today is full house, although as our employees were coming to work, there has been intimidation which is all over Rustenburg," Christopher Tsatsawane, spokesman for Xstrata Alloys, told Reuters.
Only around 10 percent of employees reported for work over the weekend, he added.
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report
SHANGHAI, June 5 Chinese energy giants China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and GD Power Development Co Ltd suspended trading in their shares on Monday citing an unresolved "important" matter, sparking speculation about a potential merger.