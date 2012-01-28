JOHANNESBURG Jan 28 Two miners died at South Africa's Modikwa Platinum underground mine after a cave-in, bringing the number of workers killed at mines this year to more than ten, the National Union of Mineworkers on Saturday.

Modikwa Platinum is partly owned by African Rainbow Minerals and has more than five thousand workers.

The union said more than 120 miners were killed in South Africa's mining industry in 2011, from 128 in 2010.

"(We) strongly believe that drastic action is needed to compel the mining industry to comply with safety standards and procedures," said NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka in a statement.

"We call on the state to hold the industry fully accountable for its failures and adopt a no-nonsense approach when it comes to mine deaths."

South Africa is looking at revised safety regulations to help tackle rising mine deaths in the world's top platinum and a major gold producer. These regulations would likely come in force by 2012. (Reporting by Phumza Macanda; Editing by Ed Lane)