JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 The Director-General of South Africa's Mineral Resources department resigned for personal reasons on Tuesday, the ministry said.

"I am thankful to the Government of South Africa for the opportunities afforded to me, including being the DG of this department," Ramontja Thibedi said in a statement.

His resignation comes three months after a cabinet reshuffle in which President Jacob Zuma replaced mining minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi with Mosebenzi Zwane, a little-known provincial agriculture official. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)