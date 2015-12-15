JOHANNESBURG Dec 15 The Director-General of
South Africa's Mineral Resources department resigned for
personal reasons on Tuesday, the ministry said.
"I am thankful to the Government of South Africa for the
opportunities afforded to me, including being the DG of this
department," Ramontja Thibedi said in a statement.
His resignation comes three months after a cabinet reshuffle
in which President Jacob Zuma replaced mining minister Ngoako
Ramatlhodi with Mosebenzi Zwane, a little-known provincial
agriculture official.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)