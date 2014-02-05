JOHANNESBURG Feb 5 South African gold producer
Harmony Gold launched a rescue operation on Wednesday
to free 17 miners trapped a mile underground after a fire at its
Doornkop mine near Johannesburg.
The company said it had made contact with eight miners, who
had managed to flee to a refuge bay at a depth 1,700 metres. The
whereabouts of the remaining nine miners was unknown, a company
spokesman said.
Rescue teams had been sent underground but access to the
affected area has being hampered by smoke and a subsequent
rock-fall, the spokesman added.
South Africa's gold mines are among the deepest in the
world.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)