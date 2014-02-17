BENONI, South Africa Feb 17 Twenty two
artisinal gold miners who came out of a disused and temporarily
blocked shaft near Johannesburg over the last two days have been
arrested and will be charged with illegal mining, South African
police said on Monday.
Ten of the men emerged blinking in the sunlight and covered
in yellow-brown dust on Monday in a field in Benoni, a town east
of Johannesburg, adding to a dozen who came up the previous day
after a crane removed a concrete slab blocking their exit.
They were given a cold drink and medical check before being
taken away to the nearby police station.
Reporters were not allowed to speak to them, and police and
private mine security guards stood guard at the entrance to the
ventilation shaft in case an unknown number of other miners who
refused to come up changed their minds.
Illegal mining of abandoned shafts is common in the gold
mines around Johannesburg, with informal miners living
underground in dangerous, cramped conditions for weeks on end as
they dig out small parcels of gold-bearing ore.
Many are illegal migrants from Zimbabwe, Mozambique and
Lesotho. Fatal accidents are common, and underground battles
between rival groups have also been reported.
Bullion producer Gold One, which owns the mine, had blocked
the shaft with a large slab to prevent access but the illegal
miners burrowed around it. The slab then shifted, blocking their
exit until it was removed by rescue workers.
