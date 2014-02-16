JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 Four of a group of at least 30 illegal South African miners trapped in an abandoned gold shaft near Johannesburg were brought to the surface by rescuers on Sunday and others were expected to follow, an emergency services spokesman said.

"So far there are four that have been removed up," ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak told Reuters. He added they were being medically checked and then handed over to the police. (Reporting by Pascal Fletcher and Ed Stoddard)