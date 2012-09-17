Lesotho votes just two years after previous election amid instability
MASERU People in Lesotho voted in a national election on Saturday just two years after the previous one as the Southern African kingdom struggles with political instability.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 South African police said on Monday they had arrested 42 people for an illegal strike at the Rasimone mine, a joint venture between Royal Bafokeng Platinum and Anglo American Platinum.
About 1,500 people embarked on the illegal strike and police were called in to monitor the situation, the South African Police Service said in a statement.
The mine is located near Rustenburg, about 120 km (70 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, an area that has been hit by five weeks of labour unrest.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) has suspended former leader Helen Zille for saying earlier this year that the legacy of colonialism was not entirely negative, the party said on Saturday.