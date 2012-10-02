European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 Canadian mining company Atlatsa Resources has obtained a court order to prevent wildcat strikers from protesting at its Bakoni mine in South Africa, it said on Tuesday.
The strike at firm's platinum mine, which it co-owns with Anglo American Platinum, started on Monday.
A wave of illegal mine strikes has roiled Africa's biggest economy despite the end of a bloody six-week stoppage at another platinum producer, Lonmin , in which more than 40 people were killed.
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday, while investors cheered retailer Ocado's first international deal.