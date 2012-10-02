JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 Canadian mining company Atlatsa Resources has obtained a court order to prevent wildcat strikers from protesting at its Bakoni mine in South Africa, it said on Tuesday.

The strike at firm's platinum mine, which it co-owns with Anglo American Platinum, started on Monday.

A wave of illegal mine strikes has roiled Africa's biggest economy despite the end of a bloody six-week stoppage at another platinum producer, Lonmin , in which more than 40 people were killed. 