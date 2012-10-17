* Same mining salaries go further in kingdom
* Small window to use mineral wealth to fix problems
* Bafokeng still face protests over land claims, pollution
By Jon Herskovitz
PHOKENG, South Africa, Oct 18 While South
African mining companies try to halt the spread of deadly labour
strife, a kingdom that partly governs a small stretch of the
country's platinum belt has managed to transform mineral wealth
into social stability.
The Royal Bafokeng Nation has funnelled money it earns from
its Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPLat) company into a
mini sovereign wealth fund that provides cash for schools,
clinics and infrastructure.
It and its capital, Phokeng, stand out as a beacon of
success amid the poverty of the platinum belt, where sprawling
tin-hut shanty towns sit alongside billion-dollar mines digging
out the precious metal used in vehicle catalytic converters.
The community has not been entirely immune from the labour
unrest that has rocked northwestern South Africa, home to nearly
80 percent of the world's known platinum reserves.
It has also been criticised for using the facade of
traditional leadership to help mining firms expand in the region
and wasteful spending on pet projects of the royal family.
But supporters say its basic success in providing public
services could serve as a model for other parts of the country,
where the ruling African National Congress has failed to meet
expectations of a better life since apartheid ended in 1994.
A measure of social stability has cushioned the kingdom from
the wildcat strikes that have paralysed other platinum firms,
hit the rand currency and raised questions about the ability of
the ANC to run a sophisticated emerging economy.
More than 50 people have been killed in the platinum belt
since August, including 34 strikers shot dead by police at
Lonmin's Marikana mine in the deadliest security
incident since the end of white minority rule.
Little of the violence has reached the Bafokeng Nation, a
kingdom of 150,000 people covering 1,400 square km (540 square
miles) - a little larger than New York City.
"The ruling ANC has a slogan of 'creating a better life for
all'," RBPlat chief executive Steve Phiri told Reuters. "We are
trying to do the same, but we are also creating sustainability."
SALARIES APPEAR TO GO FURTHER
Although the nation is often called "the country's richest
tribe", it is still far from a paradise.
Its unemployment rate is well above the national average and
crime is high, as are HIV infection rates. RBPLat pays its
workers about the same as other platinum firms.
But the wages appear to go much further because of the
kingdom's social spending, residents say.
For pensioners such as Baanjo Mfulmwane, the kingdom sends
out vans to shuttle them for medical treatment: "There is
someone to pick me up even though I don't have money," she said.
At Lemao Boitshoko's school in Phokeng, classmates play
soccer under solar-powered floodlights on a synthetic pitch
imported from Italy - facilities that would be difficult to find
elsewhere in the platinum belt.
"I want to be a doctor. I can do that anywhere, but it's a
lot easier to do because I live here," Boitshoko said.
Public schools have, at the minimum, qualified teachers,
books, desks and electricity. Boitshoko attends a regular
school, but there is also a "magnet school" for the best and
brightest with extra money to upgrade facilities.
The ratio of students passing a high school graduation exam
in the Bafokeng kingdom is about 20 percentage points above the
national average.
Most miners in the Bafokeng Nation live with their families
in modest homes connected to electricity lines and clean water,
and along paved roads where garbage is regularly collected.
The conditions are far better than the shanties around many
South African platinum mines, where miners pay to live alone in
shacks without water, electricity and plumbing, sending money to
extended families far away.
VOICE FOR THE COMMUNITY
Surveys of residents show 80 percent say they feel the area
is safe and 93 percent say schools are adequate or better than
adequate. Nevertheless, Bafokeng is not without its critics.
South Africa's government recognises traditional societies
like the Bafokeng but usually limits powers to ceremonial
duties. Some complain about living under an unelected king.
"We want the community to have a voice and decide if they
want to be subject to traditional leadership and not have it
imposed on them," said Thusi Rapoo, leader of the Bafokeng Land
Buyers' Association.
His group is trying to stop the kingdom from declaring large
farms part of its territory, describing it as an overblown clan
used as a front for mining bosses, who foisted the kingdom's
leadership on the population to gain control over minerals.
Gavin Capps, research chair in Land Reform and Democracy in
South Africa at the University of Cape Town's Centre for African
Studies said: "Things have not gotten better at all.
"The people on the ground are absolutely adamant that they
have not seen the benefits. They are extremely bitter about it
and feel it is the royal family that has benefited."
Residents have complained about pork-barrel projects,
pollution from mines and damage to houses caused by underground
blasting.
Sue Cook, a top researcher for the kingdom said the Bafokeng
leadership has made mistakes in its projects, such as in
environmental protection, and is trying to remedy its miscues.
"The environmental effects of mining are one of the most
serious challenges facing the Bafokeng communities. Instead of
collaborating on this with the mines and the local municipality,
we have tried to address it on our own. This is going to
change," she said.
WELL-DRESSED MONARCH
The running theme in the kingdom is to turn out fewer miners
and use the platinum wealth to set its people on paths to higher
paying jobs.
Royal Bafokeng Platinum is "More than Mining" read signs
that identify a hydroponics vegetable farm for the blind and
AIDS clinics, all built with profits from the precious metal.
The kingdom set up Royal Bafokeng Holdings in 2006 to manage
and develop its commercial assets, merging two other funds. It
is a major shareholder in Impala Platinum and Zurich Insurance
Company South Africa, and holds shares in major telecoms firm
Vodacom and local manufacturers.
The holding company's portfolio was valued at 25.1 billion
rand ($2.92 billion), according to its 2011 annual report. In
2010, it provided an 800 million rand ($92.92 million) dividend
to the Royal Bafokeng Nation, equal to about $620 per person.
Three quarters of the dividend went to schools, sewage
systems, roads, electric lines, sports, police, housing and
social welfare, according to the kingdom's accounts published on
the Internet, providing additional benefits over and above what
the local and national governments spend.
The remainder, about 200 million rand ($23.23 million), was
spent on administration, including an undisclosed salary for the
king.
At the current rate of platinum extraction, the mineral
reserves in the Bafokeng land will last another 35 to 40 years,
according the kingdom's estimates.
King Kgosi Leruo Molotlegi, born in 1968, trained as an
architect and has a penchant for well-tailored suits. He is said
to understand that the platinum wealth provides only a short
timeframe to transform the kingdom.
"Our governance and internal controls must be benchmarked
against the very best," he wrote in the kingdom's master plan.
"Our plans must be realistic and affordable."