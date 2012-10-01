GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 Atlatsa Resources said on Monday workers have gone on an illegal strike at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa, the latest in a wave of wildcat walk-outs hitting the country's mining sector.
Bokoni is a joint venture with Anglo American Platinum , the world's top producer of the precious metal, which is already grappling with illegal strikes at four of its South African mines.
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund