JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 South African prosecutors
provisionally dropped murder charges on Sunday against 270
miners accused of killing 34 striking colleagues shot dead by
police but they could be recharged when investigations are
complete.
"Final charges will only be made once all investigations
have been completed. The murder charges against the current 270
suspects will be formally withdrawn provisionally in court,"
Nomgcobo Jiba, the acting national director of prosecutions,
said in a nationally televised news conference.