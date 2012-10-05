IKANINI, South Africa Oct 5 South African
police shot and killed a striking miner when they used tear gas
and rubber bullets to break up a crowd of demonstrators gathered
overnight on a hill near a Rustenburg area platinum mine, miners
said on Friday.
Mbubhu Lolo, a striker from Anglo American Platinum
, said one of his colleagues was shot in the stomach by
a rubber bullet, an incident likely to inflame already fraught
tensions between security forces and miners.
"He was shot here by the police," Lolo told Reuters,
pointing to his midriff.
Police on the ground near the shanty-town 120 km (70 miles
northwest of Johannesburg, would not let reporters go up the
hill to see the body, saying they were still investigating the
scene. They were unable to confirm the death.
The base of the hill was littered with tear gas canisters
and empty shell casings that miners said were used to fire
rubber bullets.
Police shot dead 34 strikers at Lonmin's
nearby Marikana platinum mine on Aug. 16, the bloodiest security
incident since the end of apartheid in 1994. A further 13 people
have died in labour unrest in the area since early August.