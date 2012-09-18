GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 The chief executive of South Africa's third largest gold producer Gold Fields said on Tuesday the group was not willing to consider strikers' wage demands of a minimum of 12,500 rand ($1,500) a month for now.
"Clearly at this stage we will not entertain any of that. We have a two year wage deal that expires on the 30th of June next year and as far as I am concerned that's it," Nick Holland told Reuters Insider on Tuesday.
Gold Fields' KDC West operations in South Africa have been halted by an illegal strike since Sept. 10.
