JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 The chief executive of South Africa's third largest gold producer Gold Fields said on Tuesday the group was not willing to consider strikers' wage demands of a minimum of 12,500 rand ($1,500) a month for now.

"Clearly at this stage we will not entertain any of that. We have a two year wage deal that expires on the 30th of June next year and as far as I am concerned that's it," Nick Holland told Reuters Insider on Tuesday.

Gold Fields' KDC West operations in South Africa have been halted by an illegal strike since Sept. 10.

