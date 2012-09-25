JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 World No. 4 bullion producer Gold Fields said on Tuesday workers remained on an illegal strike at its KDC West operation in South Africa despite an agreement reached Friday and employees at its Beatrix mine had also downed tools.

"The strike is still on, they ignored the agreement reached Friday night. And the strike has now spread to Beatrix," spokesman Willie Jacobsz told Reuters. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)