Britain's FTSE steps warily into election week, travel stocks fall
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 World No. 4 bullion producer Gold Fields said on Tuesday workers remained on an illegal strike at its KDC West operation in South Africa despite an agreement reached Friday and employees at its Beatrix mine had also downed tools.
"The strike is still on, they ignored the agreement reached Friday night. And the strike has now spread to Beatrix," spokesman Willie Jacobsz told Reuters. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)
June 5 Canada's Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to buy a precious metals portfolio from U.S. private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group for C$1.13 billion ($839.40 million), sending its shares up 10 percent.