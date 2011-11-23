CAPE TOWN Nov 23 South Africa's Mining
Minister said on Wednesday that mining companies had not
achieved a state-mandated 26 percent black ownership target
earlier than expected, countering the industry's claim.
The Chamber of Mines said in August that black ownership
among its members averaged 28 percent and had already surpassed
the 2014 mining charter targets designed to spread wealth among
the black majority in a key economic sector.
"They are far from that, I need to indicate," Susan
Shabangu, Minister of Mineral Resources, told parliament during
question time.
"Your Anglo's, your BHP, if those companies
have not achieved, how then can you say that most of them have
achieved the 2014 target. They have not," Shabangu said.
South Africais the world's top platinum producer and a major
gold producer.
She said the presentation to parliament in August by the
Chamber of Mines, an industry body representing the interests of
mining companies, was incorrect and that they had alluded to
this in subsequent meetings.
"But what was presented to the portfolio committee by the
Chamber, by the CEO was incorrect. I just want to state that and
they've alluded to that," Shabangu said.
Government has not yet given its perspective on how poorly
or well mining companies had done in achieving the Charter
targets.
Shabangu said there are many factors attached to the Charter
which are required for companies to be considered compliant and
at this stage they were not.
"We are engaging with them with an intention to ensuring
2014 we are better, they have achieved," she said.
In August, the department of mineral resources said they
were reviewing mining laws to strengthen penalty provisions for
non-compliance.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf)