JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 Labour unrest sweeping across South Africa's platinum sector hit Anglo American Platinum on Wednesay, with striking miners blockading roads leading to shafts belonging to the world number one producer, police said.

"Around 1,000 mineworkers had a confrontation with mine security last night at the Siphumelele shaft and the situation has spread to other mine shafts this morning," regional police spokesman Thulani Ngubane said.